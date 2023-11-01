Villagers assured Rs 2.5L for a concrete memorial for 1999 super cyclone victims in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The dreams of villagers of Nalabhedi in Gada Bishnupur panchayat under Erasama block, to erect a sturdy memorial in memory of the 1999 super cyclone victims which remained unfulfilled for all these years owing to financial constraints now seem possible with assurance of funds under Ama Odisha and Nabin Odisha scheme for the purpose.

At a prayer meeting on Sunday, Panchayat Samiti member Sushree Sangita Guru declared that there are plans to allocate Rs 2.5 lakh from the Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha funds for the purpose. Till date, the villagers used to construct a seven-foot-tall clay pillar to offer prayers in memory of the cyclone victims. Unfortunately, these clay structures succumb to rain and natural calamities, requiring the villagers to rebuild them annually.

Situated near the sea, Nalabhedi village bore the brunt of the 1999 Super Cyclone, which claimed the lives of nearly 285 residents. The absence of road communication even today adds to the villagers’ challenges. They alleged that their persistent demands to construct a cyclone shelter to safeguard their lives during disasters, have also fallen on deaf ears.

“We want to have a proper memorial to hold prayer meetings for the departed souls,” Sukumar Mandal and Dhananjay Patra, the villagers said. Guru revealed that due to financial constraints, the villagers have had to rely on clay pillars. “We are planning to allocate Rs 2.5 lakh from the Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha scheme to support the construction of a permanent pillar,” she said in the presence of local MLA Raghunanadan Das at a meeting on Sunday.



