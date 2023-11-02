Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana patients to get 70 more ambulances

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to deploy 70 more ambulances outside the 108 fleet for shifting of patients to health facilities. The ambulances will be placed at the disposal of district authorities as well as superintendents of medical colleges and hospitals.

Sources said the Health and Family Welfare department has approved procurement of 30 advanced life support (ALS) and 40 basic life support (BLS) ambulances. While Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) will provide 30 ALS ambulances, the state government will procure 40 BLS ambulances.

The government will also bear the operational expenses of all 70 ambulances for which two drivers and two helpers for each vehicle will be engaged. The CDMOs have been asked to engage the human resource on an outsource basis from the empanelled agency as per NHM norms by the end of November.

While four BLS ambulances will be at the disposal of Capital Hospital and SCB MCH Cuttack, two each will be placed with CDMOs of Cuttack, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Puri. Similarly, three ALS ambulances will be with SCM MCH and rest of the ambulances will be distributed among the districts and MCHs.

Health secretary Shalini Pandit said the ambulances will be utilised for attending patients and beneficiaries of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) referred to private hospitals, or to perform jail, VIP and special event duties.

The state has 624 ambulances under 108 fleet and 500 under 102 fleet besides six boat ambulances and over 5,000 private ambulances.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to deploy 70 more ambulances outside the 108 fleet for shifting of patients to health facilities. The ambulances will be placed at the disposal of district authorities as well as superintendents of medical colleges and hospitals. Sources said the Health and Family Welfare department has approved procurement of 30 advanced life support (ALS) and 40 basic life support (BLS) ambulances. While Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) will provide 30 ALS ambulances, the state government will procure 40 BLS ambulances. The government will also bear the operational expenses of all 70 ambulances for which two drivers and two helpers for each vehicle will be engaged. The CDMOs have been asked to engage the human resource on an outsource basis from the empanelled agency as per NHM norms by the end of November.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While four BLS ambulances will be at the disposal of Capital Hospital and SCB MCH Cuttack, two each will be placed with CDMOs of Cuttack, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Puri. Similarly, three ALS ambulances will be with SCM MCH and rest of the ambulances will be distributed among the districts and MCHs. Health secretary Shalini Pandit said the ambulances will be utilised for attending patients and beneficiaries of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) referred to private hospitals, or to perform jail, VIP and special event duties. The state has 624 ambulances under 108 fleet and 500 under 102 fleet besides six boat ambulances and over 5,000 private ambulances. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp