Home States Odisha

Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana patients to get 70 more ambulances

The CDMOs have been asked to engage the human resource on an outsource basis from the empanelled agency as per NHM norms by the end of November.

Published: 02nd November 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) card

Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) card. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has decided to deploy 70 more ambulances outside the 108 fleet for shifting of patients to health facilities. The ambulances will be placed at the disposal of district authorities as well as superintendents of medical colleges and hospitals.

Sources said the Health and Family Welfare department has approved procurement of 30 advanced life support (ALS) and 40 basic life support (BLS) ambulances. While Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) will provide 30 ALS ambulances, the state government will procure 40 BLS ambulances.

The government will also bear the operational expenses of all 70 ambulances for which two drivers and two helpers for each vehicle will be engaged. The CDMOs have been asked to engage the human resource on an outsource basis from the empanelled agency as per NHM norms by the end of November.

While four BLS ambulances will be at the disposal of Capital Hospital and SCB MCH Cuttack, two each will be placed with CDMOs of Cuttack, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Puri. Similarly, three ALS ambulances will be with SCM MCH and rest of the ambulances will be distributed among the districts and MCHs.      

Health secretary Shalini Pandit said the ambulances will be utilised for attending patients and beneficiaries of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) referred to private hospitals, or to perform jail, VIP and special event duties.

The state has 624 ambulances under 108 fleet and 500 under 102 fleet besides six boat ambulances and over 5,000 private ambulances.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana BSKY Odisha ambulances

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp