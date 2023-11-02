Home States Odisha

Long-term plan for Odisha Millets Mission in offing

He further suggested the state’s focus should be on minor millets and creating an ecosystem which attracts investments and businesses without compromising on commitments to the most vulnerable.

Published: 02nd November 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Millets (File Photo |EPS)

Image for representation purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Agriculture department will prepare a long-term action plan for Odisha Millets Mission while setting milestones to be achieved by 2030 and 2036.Briefing mediapersons on the first-ever International Conference on Millets (ICM) to be held at Janata Maidan on November 9 and 10, principal secretary of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department Arabinda Padhee on Wednesday said the action plan will be prepared with the aim to make Odisha a leading player in millet globally by 2036.

Referring to a recent pre-ICM lecture delivered by Subroto Bagchi, chief advisor to Odisha government for institutional capacity building, Padhee said the former emphasised the importance of making Odisha a globally significant player in millets by 2036. He further suggested the state’s focus should be on minor millets and creating an ecosystem which attracts investments and businesses without compromising on commitments to the most vulnerable.

Odisha under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, he said, is going to be the first state in the country to organise a two-day international convention on millets on the theme ‘Millets - Ancient Grains for Modern Challenges’.  Farmer engagement activities, display of emerging technologies and machinery and experience centres  will be part of the convention.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha millets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp