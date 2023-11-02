Odisha: 1 held for impregnating mentally-challenged woman

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 22-year-old youth was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping and impregnating a 20-year-old mentally challenged girl in a village under Kendrapara Sadar police station. The survivor was found five-month pregnant after she was raped on multiple occasions. The accused was arrested and sent to jail.

The survivor’s father lodged an FIR on Monday alleging that their neighbour Manas Ranjan Samal allegedly raped his daughter on multiple occasions for the past six months.Acting on the FIR, police launched an investigation and filed a case against the accused under sections 376 and 506 of IPC. “We have arrested the accused,” said IIC of Kendrapara Sadar police station, Saroj Kumar Sahoo.

Sources said, both the woman and Samal were in a relationship. But when the survivor told the accused about her pregnancy, he reportedly threatened her to not reveal his identity. It was only after her mother noticed changes in the daughter’s physical appearance that she suspected her to be pregnant, said a police official.

Following a medical check up, doctors at the District Headquarters Hospital at Kendrapara revealed that the woman was five-month pregnant.The accused was produced in the court at Kendrapara on Wednesday and remanded to jail custody after his bail plea was rejected, added the officer.

