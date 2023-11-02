Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik unveils Rs 300 cr projects in Kalahandi

Published: 02nd November 2023 09:46 AM

Naveen_Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA/BHUBANESWAR: Western Odisha firmly in the focus of the state government, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik unveiled projects worth over Rs 300 crore for Kalahandi during his visit to the district on Wednesday.

He inaugurated the Saheed Rendo Majhi Medical College and Hospital at Bhawanipatna and launched transport service under LAccMI scheme. The chief minister also laid foundation for infrastructure projects worth Rs 900 crore and renamed Kalahandi university as Maa Manikeshwari university.

Inaugurating LAccMI scheme on the university campus, the chief minister took a bus ride to Balampur and inaugurated a bus queue shelter facility there.Greeting people on Kalahandi foundation day, the chief minister said the day is a huge milestone in the development journey of the district.

The public transport scheme, he said, was launched after getting to know of problem in villages. Under the initiative, 63 buses will run in all panchayats of the district. “The buses will come near your house and connect all. It will enhance mobility of children to schools and farmers to markets,” he said.

Stating Kalahandi has witnessed immense development in the fields of education, healthcare and infrastructure, the chief minister said the district is supplying rice to the entire country. The development journey of Kalahandi will traverse further in the coming days with the cooperation of all. The Indravati project is the engine of Kalahandi’s development, he added.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated the Saheed Rendo Majhi Medical College along with Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare SP Singh Baghel who joined the programme virtually from New Delhi.

Baghel said Kalahandi has undergone a huge transformation from ‘land of hunger’ to its present state. He advised students to serve the tribals of the area in their spare time. The medical college, spread over an area of 43 acre, has been built at a cost of Rs 325 crore.

The first batch of 100 MBBS students admitted to the college in academic year 2023-2024 were present on the occasion. A 650-bed teaching hospital is being built at a cost of Rs 206 crore for the medical college.

