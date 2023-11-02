Home States Odisha

Odisha: Congress blames Govt for inflated onion price

The state government had set up ‘Onion Mission’ in 2015 to increase production of the bulb in Odisha and made a budget provision of Rs 15 crore for it.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Wednesday held the state government responsible for the rise in price of onion which is now selling at Rs 60 per kg.

The party asked the government to issue a white paper with details of onion production in the state and steps taken by it during the last 23 years to ensure stability in its price.

Alleging the price of onion doubles within days every year disturbing household budget, OPCC spokesperson Rajani Kumar Mohanty asked what steps have been taken by the government to bring the price under control.

The state government had set up ‘Onion Mission’ in 2015 to increase production of the bulb in Odisha and made a budget provision of Rs 15 crore for it. However, though eight years have passed, the government has completely failed to arrest the price of rise of onion, he added.

