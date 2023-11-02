PM Modi chooses Odia artist’s hand-painted pot

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A ‘kalash’, hand-painted by Odia artist Suryasnata Mohanty was chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Amrit Kalash Yatra, an integral part of the Meri Maati Mera Desh Maha Abhiyan.The Prime Minister on Tuesday offered soil in the ‘kalash’ to mark the culmination of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. He also laid the foundation stone of Amrit Vatika and Amrit Mahotsav Memorial during the programme.

Prime Minister Modi selected the ‘kalash’ painted by Mohanty for the purpose from among many such pots presented to his office. Mohanty, who pursued painting as a passion from an early age, is the joint director of KIIT University. Daughter of academician Bijoy Kumar Mohanty and writer Renubala Mohanty, she is a gold medallist in law from National Law School, Bengaluru. She has in the past exhibited her paintings of urban landscapes, temples at many places across the country.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: A ‘kalash’, hand-painted by Odia artist Suryasnata Mohanty was chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Amrit Kalash Yatra, an integral part of the Meri Maati Mera Desh Maha Abhiyan.The Prime Minister on Tuesday offered soil in the ‘kalash’ to mark the culmination of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. He also laid the foundation stone of Amrit Vatika and Amrit Mahotsav Memorial during the programme. Prime Minister Modi selected the ‘kalash’ painted by Mohanty for the purpose from among many such pots presented to his office. Mohanty, who pursued painting as a passion from an early age, is the joint director of KIIT University. Daughter of academician Bijoy Kumar Mohanty and writer Renubala Mohanty, she is a gold medallist in law from National Law School, Bengaluru. She has in the past exhibited her paintings of urban landscapes, temples at many places across the country. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });