Odisha CM sanctions Rs 306 crore for Ganjam, Sonepur under Nabin Odisha scheme

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday sanctioned over Rs 306 crore for the implementation of different rural infrastructure and welfare projects in Ganjam and Sonepur districts under the ‘Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha’ scheme.

Launching the scheme virtually, the chief minister said primary schools in villages will also be renovated. The scheme will try to ensure speedy development of villages and panchayats. Under it, internet connectivity, skill development centres, work hubs and banking facilities will be developed.

Implementation of the scheme will open vast opportunities for youths, women and students, he added.

Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian said the target of the state government is to transform the villages. Stating that Odisha is now passing through the age of transformation, Pandian called upon the people to cooperate with these efforts to bring development to every panchayat.

The 5T chairman said 12 Assembly constituencies of Ganjam district have been sanctioned Rs 251.50 crore under the scheme. With the funds, at least 5,706 projects will be implemented in 503 panchayats under 22 blocks of the district.

Assembly segments of Bhanjanagar, Chhatrapur, Khallikote, Digapahandi, Sorada, Sanakhemundi, Gopalpur, Aska, Chikiti, Hinjili, Polasara and Kabisuryanagar will be covered under the programme. The projects include the repair and renovation of temples, colleges, and schools and the strengthening of other rural infrastructure.

Similarly, Rs 54.50 crore has been sanctioned for two Assembly constituencies of Sonepur district. The constituencies are Sonepur and Biramaharajpur. Pandian said 1,419 projects will be implemented in 109 panchayats under six blocks of the district.

