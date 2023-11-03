Odisha’s 1st Advanced Rehabilitation Centre mired in controversy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Large-scale irregularities have to come to the fore due to the use of sub-standard implants through manual procedures in prosthesis and orthosis at the Advanced Rehabilitation Centre (ARC) set up at Capital Hospital here.

Set up in 2018, the first ARC of the state was meant to provide advanced prosthesis and orthosis through robotic procedures to deserving and needy persons with disabilities (PwDs).

A high-level team, which reviewed the performance of the centre for the last one year found the output under robotic therapy was extremely low and the number of fabrications and fitment of prostheses/orthoses done to be of very poor quality.

Although the state government has emphasised robotic procedure, the fabrication was found to be done manually as the computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) carver machine was not functioning. While manpower and materials supposed to be supplied by the agency engaged to run the centre were not being provided, the CAD-CAM machine was found not to be functioning for a prolonged period. The team found more than 300 cases for fabrication pending and the beneficiaries left in the lurch to receive the products for months together.

A technical committee examined the functioning of the machines and the performance of the professionals. “Use of sub-standard implants was brought to the notice of the government after a PwD sportsman complained about the quality of material used in the artificial leg provided to him. He was injured due to the poor quality of the material. Moreover, the centre has been charging more than the market rate for the procedure,” said an official.

The team not only detected gross violations of the terms and conditions of the agreement on the part of the agency but also found negligence by the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department in monitoring its activities. Meanwhile, the department has decided to examine the bills of material used by the agency by a team of officers of the Finance wing.A team of experts from reputed organisations like SVNIRTAR and AIIMS will examine the functioning of the CAD-CAM machine and the quality of the material being used.

Poor service

The output under robotic therapy was found to be extremely low

The team detected gross violation of the terms and conditions of the agreement on the part of the agency

