Pradhan for reviving Odisha’s glory, calls Odia expatriates in UAE

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan has called upon Odia expatriates in UAE to take responsibility for making Odisha a progressive state.

Addressing a special programme organised by the Odia community of UAE on Thursday, Pradhan said the people of Odisha possess all the qualities to lead the world and they have proved it in the past.

The ancient Kalinga was economically prosperous as its people had the expertise of maritime trade with South-East Asian countries. Expressing his gratitude gathering for attending the programme in large numbers in a working day, Pradhan said it is a great honour for him.“When I see Odia people abroad, my self-confidence gets boosted. It is a matter of pride for me that the Odia community in UAE are doing its best to promote the bilateral ties between the two countries,” he said.

Pradhan’s interaction with the Odia community took place at the Indian Embassy of UAE and the occasion was characterized by cultural performances and an impressive painting exhibition showcasing the rich talent of artists from Odisha. One of the highlights of the event was a stunning painting exhibition featuring the works of accomplished artists hailing from Odisha.

Pradhan also visited the under-construction BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. Head of the Swaminarayan Sampraday Swami Brahmavihari Das gave Minister Pradhan a tour of the construction site and explained the various features of the temple and the progress so far.

