Home States Odisha

Pradhan for reviving Odisha’s glory, calls Odia expatriates in UAE

The ancient Kalinga was economically prosperous as its people had the expertise of maritime trade with South-East Asian countries.

Published: 03rd November 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan has called upon Odia expatriates in UAE to take responsibility for making Odisha a progressive state.

Addressing a special programme organised by the Odia community of UAE on Thursday, Pradhan said the people of Odisha possess all the qualities to lead the world and they have proved it in the past.

The ancient Kalinga was economically prosperous as its people had the expertise of maritime trade with South-East Asian countries. Expressing his gratitude gathering for attending the programme in large numbers in a working day, Pradhan said it is a great honour for him.“When I see Odia people abroad, my self-confidence gets boosted. It is a matter of pride for me that the Odia community in UAE are doing its best to promote the bilateral ties between the two countries,” he said.

Pradhan’s interaction with the Odia community took place at the Indian Embassy of UAE and the occasion was characterized by cultural performances and an impressive painting exhibition showcasing the rich talent of artists from Odisha. One of the highlights of the event was a stunning painting exhibition featuring the works of accomplished artists hailing from Odisha.

Pradhan also visited the under-construction BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. Head of the Swaminarayan Sampraday Swami Brahmavihari Das gave Minister Pradhan a tour of the construction site and explained the various features of the temple and the progress so far.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan Odia expatriates Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp