Producers agree to lift ban on actor Manoj

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Utkal Cine Chambers of Commerce (UCCC) has decided to lift its ban on actor Manoj Mishra provided the latter comes to the discussion table.

On Thursday, Odisha Film Development Corporation (OFDC) chairperson Satyabrata Tripathy held a meeting with producers under UCCC Sanjay Nayak and Rabindra Panda, Odisha Cine Artistes Association secretary Sritam Das and actor Arindam Ray who had filed a complaint with UCCC against Mishra to resolve the issue.

Although Mishra was also invited to the meeting, he did not turn up.

“Both Arindam Ray and Manoj Mishra are members of the artistes association. Since Ray and UCCC producers do not want the matter to linger and destroy the image of the Odia film industry, they agreed to lift the ban but that cannot happen in the absence of Mishra. Both the parties have to sit opposite each other and amicably sort out the matter,” said Das.

ALSO READ | Producers’ body comes out in support of Actor Manoj in Odisha

While Tripathy could not be contacted, Mishra said he has demanded OFDC to prioritise streamlining of the film distribution system in the state before indulging in discussions over any other issue.

“The problem is not over a ban but over Odia films not getting a proper release due to a faulty film distribution system and the OFDC along with the producers need to realise that first,” Mishra said. It was earlier alleged that supporters of Mishra had stopped the release of Arindam-starrer ‘Ram’ in Sambalpur.

Following the actor’s complaint before the UCCC in this regard, it had imposed a two-year ban on Mishra.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The Utkal Cine Chambers of Commerce (UCCC) has decided to lift its ban on actor Manoj Mishra provided the latter comes to the discussion table. On Thursday, Odisha Film Development Corporation (OFDC) chairperson Satyabrata Tripathy held a meeting with producers under UCCC Sanjay Nayak and Rabindra Panda, Odisha Cine Artistes Association secretary Sritam Das and actor Arindam Ray who had filed a complaint with UCCC against Mishra to resolve the issue. Although Mishra was also invited to the meeting, he did not turn up.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Both Arindam Ray and Manoj Mishra are members of the artistes association. Since Ray and UCCC producers do not want the matter to linger and destroy the image of the Odia film industry, they agreed to lift the ban but that cannot happen in the absence of Mishra. Both the parties have to sit opposite each other and amicably sort out the matter,” said Das. ALSO READ | Producers’ body comes out in support of Actor Manoj in Odisha While Tripathy could not be contacted, Mishra said he has demanded OFDC to prioritise streamlining of the film distribution system in the state before indulging in discussions over any other issue. “The problem is not over a ban but over Odia films not getting a proper release due to a faulty film distribution system and the OFDC along with the producers need to realise that first,” Mishra said. It was earlier alleged that supporters of Mishra had stopped the release of Arindam-starrer ‘Ram’ in Sambalpur. Following the actor’s complaint before the UCCC in this regard, it had imposed a two-year ban on Mishra. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp