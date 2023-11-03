Samal predicts rebellion in BJD, says party will implode

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: State BJP president Manmohan Samal on Thursday predicted a massive rebellion in the ruling BJD, the impact of which could be felt in the next couple of months.

Attending the two-day state executive body meeting of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) here, Samal said there is no internal democracy in BJD and the decisions coming from a single individual are binding on all party leaders. The internal conflict in the ruling party is reaching a boiling point and would explode into a rebellion.

He further said BJYM members would play an instrumental role in BJP’s victory in Odisha in 2024. He exhorted the party’s youths to strengthen the BJP in each booth, highlighting the failures of the BJD government and the achievements and contributions of the BJP-led government at the Centre. “The BJYM in coming days would fight for the rights of Odia youths and against the corruption and paralytic state of the BJD government,” he said.

Samal said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has made enormous contributions to the development of Odisha. “In the last nine years, the Modi government has provided around Rs 18 lakh crore to the state. The earlier Congress-led UPA I and II government had merely allotted around Rs 2 lakh crore to Odisha,” he claimed.

Presided over by state BJYM president Abhilash Panda, the meeting was attended by around 200 office bearers of the youth wing from BJP’s 36 organisational districts. On the first day, a training session was held to empower the BJP’s youth force with effective social media use to connect with the masses. A deliberation was also held which focused on the behavioural aspects of the party’s youth members to woo voters.

Among others, state BJP general secretary Sarada Satpathy, Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram and party spokesperson Dhiren Senapati were present. Earlier in the morning, Samal arrived at Rourkela to a rousing reception from the local party workers. He is on a four-day visit to Sundargarh district.

The state BJP chief is scheduled to visit Rourkela, Bonai and RN Pali Assembly constituencies on Saturday. The next day, he would visit Birmitrapur, Rajgangpur, Talsara and Sundargarh Assembly constituencies.

