Soaring prices: Women Congress activists sell onion at Rs 30 per kg in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Protesting the soaring price of onion in the different markets of Koraput, several women activists of Congress led by the party’s former district president Meenakshi Bahinipati resorted to selling the edible bulb at Rs 30 per kg on the Jeypore main road here on Thursday. The price of onion in the tribal region has reportedly crossed Rs 70 per kg.

The rate of onion in different markets of Koraput, Jeypore, Kotpad, Sunabeda, Borigumma and Laxmipur has suddenly shot up from Rs 50 to Rs 70 per kg much to the concern of the residents. Meanwhile, the reason for the sudden price hike is attributed to the sluggish import of vegetables from neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Sources said the wholesale onion traders of Jeypore procure around 50 tonne of onion every week from Chhattisgarh and later distribute it to other markets in the tribal area through the retailers. It has, however, come to light that while the wholesale price of onion stands at Rs 55 per kg, the retailers sell it to consumers at Rs 70 a kg adding the cost of transport, profit and damage. On the other hand, the stocks of onion in the markets of the tribal areas is reportedly drying out as some unscrupulous traders are hoarding the vegetable anticipating further price hike.

Jeypore Chamber of Commerce president V Pravakar informed the price of onion is increasing due to less availability and high prices in the markets of Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

“Our traders normally procure onions from Raipur and the market price of the vegetable there regulates the price in our tribal markets here. We hope the rate will go down shortly,” he added.

When contacted, Koraput district civil supplies officer PK Panda informed a team of officials that they had been asked to monitor the price of onion and take appropriate action against unscrupulous traders if any.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JEYPORE: Protesting the soaring price of onion in the different markets of Koraput, several women activists of Congress led by the party’s former district president Meenakshi Bahinipati resorted to selling the edible bulb at Rs 30 per kg on the Jeypore main road here on Thursday. The price of onion in the tribal region has reportedly crossed Rs 70 per kg. The rate of onion in different markets of Koraput, Jeypore, Kotpad, Sunabeda, Borigumma and Laxmipur has suddenly shot up from Rs 50 to Rs 70 per kg much to the concern of the residents. Meanwhile, the reason for the sudden price hike is attributed to the sluggish import of vegetables from neighbouring Chhattisgarh. Sources said the wholesale onion traders of Jeypore procure around 50 tonne of onion every week from Chhattisgarh and later distribute it to other markets in the tribal area through the retailers. It has, however, come to light that while the wholesale price of onion stands at Rs 55 per kg, the retailers sell it to consumers at Rs 70 a kg adding the cost of transport, profit and damage. On the other hand, the stocks of onion in the markets of the tribal areas is reportedly drying out as some unscrupulous traders are hoarding the vegetable anticipating further price hike.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Jeypore Chamber of Commerce president V Pravakar informed the price of onion is increasing due to less availability and high prices in the markets of Raipur in Chhattisgarh. “Our traders normally procure onions from Raipur and the market price of the vegetable there regulates the price in our tribal markets here. We hope the rate will go down shortly,” he added. When contacted, Koraput district civil supplies officer PK Panda informed a team of officials that they had been asked to monitor the price of onion and take appropriate action against unscrupulous traders if any. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp