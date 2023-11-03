Home States Odisha

Western Odisha Dairy Summit 2023 from November 18

Participants will include representatives from milk unions, milk cooperative societies, and accomplished dairy entrepreneurs from across the state.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Western Odisha Dairy Summit 2023 themed around ‘Dairy for Livelihood and Growth’ will be hosted at Sambalpur in association with Samaleswari Milk Union Limited (SAMUL) on November 18 and 19 at the PHD ground in the city here.  

Several stakeholders from the government, businesses, academia, thinkers, and dairy technologists will be a part of the insightful discussions, knowledge sharing and the creation of new collaborations. The summit will serve as a platform for unprecedented convergence.

The event is likely to witness a footfall of more than 5,000 people including delegates from various government departments and premier organisations including NDDB, NDRI, IVRI, CCBF, APICOL, ICAR, CEDSI and NSDC. Participants will include representatives from milk unions, milk cooperative societies, and accomplished dairy entrepreneurs from across the state.

The summit will offer opportunities for business linkages while providing profound insights into cooperative management, government schemes and initiatives, technological advancements and innovations besides the development of a skilled ecosystem.

Western Odisha Dairy Summit 2023

