Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha meet concludes in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The two-day state executive body meeting of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) concluded here on Friday. BJYM State president Abhilash Panda said several resolutions were passed at the meeting.

Citing the recent CAG report, the house pointed out irregularities in skill development and scholarship programmes which it claimed harmed the rights and development opportunities of youths of Odisha.

Besides, the BJD government’s lie of the Centre neglecting Odisha was exposed by the irregularities in PM Awas Yojana and the return of unutilised funds of around `7,800 crore under 29 development and welfare schemes, he alleged.

Panda said another resolution flayed the joblessness scenario in Odisha and forced migration of Odia workers. “The BJYM’s fight would be intensified to protect the interests of youths in Odisha,” he added.
Meanwhile, state BJP president Manmohan Samal participated in a ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ programme at Ispat Market in Sector-19 on the second day of his visit to Rourkela.

Interacting with local shopkeepers and customers, Samal highlighted the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre. Samal also insisted on the formation of a BJP government in Odisha which he said was needed for the development of the state and its people.

