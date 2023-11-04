BJP targets Odisha CM for shielding tainted leaders of his party

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state unit of BJP on Friday targeted Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for protecting leaders allegedly involved in criminal cases for the political gains of the ruling BJD.

The latest example of this is former minister Pratap Jena, an accused in the Mahanga double murder case, who has been appointed BJD’s observer for Kendrapara district, vice-president of the state unit of BJP Lekhashree Samantasinghar told media persons here.

There are several other leaders in the BJD whose supporters are involved in crimes against women and other activities, she said adding followers of two senior cabinet ministers are also allegedly involved in gang rape of a college student in Kendrapara.

Though two persons have been arrested in this connection, no action has been taken against others involved in the case, she added. Similarly, several senior BJD leaders who were allegedly involved in protecting persons involved in criminal activities have been given important responsibilities in ruling BJD, Samantasinghar said.

