Boat capsizes in Odisha's Tampara lake, one dies

BERHAMPUR: A woman drowned while another sustained injuries after their boat capsized in Tampara Lake within Chhatrapur police limits in Ganjam district on Friday. The deceased was identified as Puspa Behera (31) of Humar village near Chhatrapur block and the injured is her sister-in-law Bani Behera (27).

Sources said the duo had gone to the forest on the other side of Tampara Lake in a country boat to collect firewood in the morning. While returning, the boat capsized in the middle of the lake and the two women and the boatman fell into the water.

The boatman managed to swim to the shore and informed villagers about the mishap. On being informed, fire services personnel of Chhatrapur reached the lake and launched a rescue operation. After a long search, the rescue team recovered Puspa’s body and found Bani unconscious. While the body was sent for autopsy, Bani was admitted to the local hospital. Police have registered a case in this connection.

