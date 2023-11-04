Haploidentical transplant at Odisha's SCB Medical College and Hospital soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government, which has pioneered free bone marrow transplant (BMT) for patients, is now planning to offer haploidentical transplants at the BMT unit of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

Haplo BMT is a revolutionary life-saving procedure as it enables transplant from half-matched donors. Parents, children and other relatives like uncles, cousins and aunts, who would half-match, can become donors by this procedure.

Inaugurating Haematocon 2023 organised by the Indian Society of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (ISHBT), Health and Family Welfare Minister Niranjan Pujari said the high prevalence of blood disorders, including anaemia, haemoglobinopathies and blood cancer has been putting a huge burden on public health and the healthcare system. Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Dr Sachidananda Mohanty said the haematology department of SCB MCH is the second oldest in the country.

“We have done autologous, matched siblings and matched unrelated donors. Plans are afoot to start Haplo in the near future. The BMT procedures are absolutely free for patients and the cost is borne by the state government,” he said.

Secretary of ISHBT Prof Tuphan Kanti Dolai said the Indian College of Haematology (ICH) is collaborating with the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) and the Indian College of Physicians (ICP) to promote haematology. It will help all budding haematologists, he said. ISHBT president Dr Shanaz Khodaiji hailed the annual convention saying scientific sessions were of immense help for haematologists.

Prof VP Choudhary, a haematology luminary, was conferred lifetime achievement for his contribution spanning over 45 years. Dean of ICH Prof Tejinder Singh was presented a ceremonial medallion in recognition of the tremendous achievement made by the college in furthering the academic activities of ISHBT.

The former head of the department of haematology, SCB MCH Prof Upendra Nayak was also felicitated for his contribution to the field. Haematocon-2023 organising secretary Dr RK Jena and past president Dr HP Pati were present. The inaugural event culminated with an Odissi dance drama by the troupe of renowned danseuse Aruna Ray that depicted the journey of haematology in India.

