Marriage Registrar summons Tirtol MLA’s rumoured girlfriend in Cuttack to prove her allegations against him

CUTTACK: The office of Marriage Registrar, Cuttack has issued a summon to Somalika Dash, the rumored girlfriend of Tirtol MLA Bijay Shankar Das asking her to appear before it on November 7 and to furnish evidence proving her allegations against the legislator.

The office has also instructed Somalika to bring any witnesses or documentary evidence to support her allegations. Days after the BJD MLA applied for marriage at the sub-registrar office, Cuttack, Somalika had submitted an objection on October 7.

The legislator who is reportedly set to marry Pratyusha Nanda, a resident of the Arunodaya Market area in Cuttack City had submitted an application on September 21 for registration of his marriage at the office.

“The marriage application is now in a one-month objection period. After one month and before the lapse of 90 days, they will have to appear for the marriage. The case will be considered as per law if anyone objects within the objection period,” said Cuttack district marriage registration officer Gopabandhu Parida.

Somalika had brought a series of allegations including rape against the MLA after he did not turn up for marriage with her on the day of the wedding, Somalika in her reaction said she was surprised to learn that the legislator was marrying another girl.

“I am surprised that Das has applied to marry another girl even as our matter is sub-judice. He is indulging in these illegal activities as the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party is shielding him,” she said.

