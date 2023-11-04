Muslim youth 'critical' after shot in the chest by miscreants in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A youth was shot in the chest at the Bisra police station area of Sundargarh district

by unidentified miscreants on Saturday morning.

While the exact reason for the attack remains to be ascertained, personal enmity could be a possible reason. The injured youth, Irfan Raza (25) has been shifted to a private hospital and is in critical condition.

The incident came against the backdrop of a recent spurt among miscreants about the use of firearms for looting.

Police sources said the youth was alone at a secluded place when two persons reportedly opened fire on him at around 8.30 a.m. He received one bullet injury in the chest and was immediately rushed to Rourkela Government Hospital. He was later shifted to a private hospital there.

"Some anti-social youths of Nala Road at Rourkela had visited Bisra and the injured person had a fierce quarrel with them on Saturday night," said the sources.

Raza's mother Nusrat Jahan works as a poultry van driver and is unaware of her son's enmity with any of the attackers. The youth also claimed that he had no enmity with anybody and no previous criminal antecedents

Zone III Deputy SP (DSP) AK Pradhan said Raza could not see the face of the attacker.

"Those who had quarrelled with him at Nala Road have been identified and will be questioned for their possible involvement in the attack," he said.

"Police are also looking into other angles," he added.

