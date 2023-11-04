NHRC orders inquiry by DIG-ranked officer into Rayagada woman’s death

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday ordered a probe by a deputy inspector general (DIG) ranked officer to inquire afresh into the death of a nine-month pregnant woman in Rayagada district and submit a report within two weeks.

The woman had died two days after her release from jail custody following childbirth. As per a complaint filed by Jeypore-based human rights activist and advocate Anup Patro, Sulabati Naik (32) of Paikaikupakhal within Andirakanj police limits had died due to medical negligence during her 15-day jail custody. Earlier after considering the report submitted by the Rayagada SP, the commission had asked him to submit all medical treatment records of Sulabati including the report of the doctor at the time of remand and the postmortem report.

After scrutiny of the health screening and medical documents of the deceased submitted by SP, Rayagada along with the post-mortem report on Friday, the NHRC said, “Let the case filed be examined by the DIG (I) to rule out any foul play, medical negligence, or commission of offense in the matter. He will submit his findings within two weeks. Put up the matter after two weeks.”As per the report of Rayagada SP, Sulabati and 12 other women were arrested in connection with a Rasta Roko agitation on December 26, 2022.

