Odisha CM Naveen felicitates Asian Para-Games medalists Pramod, Soundarya

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday felicitated Asian Para-Games medalists shuttler Pramod Bhagat and blind chess player Soundarya Kumar Pradhan with cash awards. While Pramod received a cash award of Rs 2 crore, Soundarya was given a cheque of Rs 1.5 crore.

CM @Naveen_Odisha felicitated para-athletes from #Odisha, @PramodBhagat83 and Soundarya Kumar Pradhan for their incredible performance at the recently concluded #AsianParaGames and presented them with cash awards. While Bhagat’s performance was recognised with a cash award of ₹2… pic.twitter.com/B1CTr0E5rY — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) November 3, 2023

Pramod won three medals in para-badminton including a gold and two bronze. Similarly, Soundarya won a Rapid VI B1 chess team event gold medal and a silver in the same category’s individual event.

Congratulating the athletes, the chief minister said, “I am incredibly proud to felicitate our para-athletes, Pramod Bhagat and Soundarya Kumar, for their outstanding achievements at the Asian Para Games. Their dedication, talent, and perseverance have brought immense glory to our state. Their triumphs are an inspiration to all of us.”

The chief minister further assured both the para-athletes unwavering support in their journey ahead. Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha, VK Pandian was present on the occasion and extended his best wishes to the athletes.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday felicitated Asian Para-Games medalists shuttler Pramod Bhagat and blind chess player Soundarya Kumar Pradhan with cash awards. While Pramod received a cash award of Rs 2 crore, Soundarya was given a cheque of Rs 1.5 crore. CM @Naveen_Odisha felicitated para-athletes from #Odisha, @PramodBhagat83 and Soundarya Kumar Pradhan for their incredible performance at the recently concluded #AsianParaGames and presented them with cash awards. While Bhagat’s performance was recognised with a cash award of ₹2… pic.twitter.com/B1CTr0E5rY — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) November 3, 2023 Pramod won three medals in para-badminton including a gold and two bronze. Similarly, Soundarya won a Rapid VI B1 chess team event gold medal and a silver in the same category’s individual event.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Congratulating the athletes, the chief minister said, “I am incredibly proud to felicitate our para-athletes, Pramod Bhagat and Soundarya Kumar, for their outstanding achievements at the Asian Para Games. Their dedication, talent, and perseverance have brought immense glory to our state. Their triumphs are an inspiration to all of us.” The chief minister further assured both the para-athletes unwavering support in their journey ahead. Chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha, VK Pandian was present on the occasion and extended his best wishes to the athletes. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp