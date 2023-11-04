Odisha CM sanctions projects worth Rs 250 crore for two districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday sanctioned projects worth Rs 249.5 crore for Nabarangpur and Kalahandi districts under the Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha scheme.

Launching the scheme for the two districts, the chief minister said Rs 155 crore has been sanctioned for five Assembly constituencies of Kalahandi- Junagarh, Lanjigarh, Narla, Dharamgarh, and Bhawanipatna. He said 4,678 projects will be implemented in 310 panchayats under 13 blocks of the district with the sanctioned fund.

Similarly, Rs 94.5 crore has been sanctioned for four constituencies in Nabarangpur- Dabugaon, Nabarangpur, Umerkot, and Jharigaon. As many as 2,942 projects will be taken up in 189 panchayats under 10 blocks of the district. The chief minister said the scheme was launched on October 10 with a budget provision of Rs 3,397 crore. He said 90,723 projects will be implemented in 6,794 panchayats across the state and Rs 10 lakh will be allocated for every village as part of it.

Speaking on the occasion, chairman of 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian said the chief minister has announced five gifts for women. These are daily meals at Rs 5, financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for every pregnant woman, travel in buses under the LAccMI scheme at Rs 5, loan amounting to Rs 5 lakh to each Mission Shakti, and additional treatment cost of Rs 5 lakh under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana.

