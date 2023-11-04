Home States Odisha

Odisha gets investment proposals worth Rs 4,940 crore in wind energy sector

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government received investment proposals of Rs 4,940 crore from investors for wind energy units with 575 MW capacity at the ‘Odisha Wind Energy Summit - Investor Round Table’ here on Friday.

Addressing the summit, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena emphasized the state’s determination to extend comprehensive support to the wind industry for establishing power plants and manufacturing hubs in Odisha.

Union joint secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Dinesh Dayanand Jagdale appreciated the proactive initiatives of the Odisha government in translating the mandate of Odisha Renewable Energy Policy, 2022 into reality.

Director General of the National Institute of Renewable Energy (NIWE) Rajesh Katyal assured all cooperation and technical support to harness the full potential of wind power in the state.

