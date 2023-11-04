On trail of cannabis smugglers, Bengaluru constable ‘lands’ in Odisha Police net

Asish Mehta and Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: In a curious turn of events, a constable of the Bengaluru police district was arrested by Kandhamal police on charges of smuggling cannabis when he was in the district to trail contraband suppliers over a case registered back in the southern state.

Anand K, a civil head constable of Bengaluru police district (Rural), was held with three other persons from Sarangada police limits on November 1. From their possession, the police seized 17.5 kg of cannabis.

On being questioned by police, Anand revealed he was a constable of Bengaluru police and part of a team that had arrived in Kandhamal district on special duty to investigate a case under the Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Kandhamal SP Suvendu Patra said Anand was with three others and had entered into a deal to procure ganja from Kandhamal. “Prima facie it appears he arrived under the cover of probing an NDPS case but his motive was to procure the contraband with the help of his associates and sell it in Karnataka at exorbitant prices,” he said.

However, Bengaluru police said Anand was indeed investigating a case and was on trial of cannabis suppliers. Bengaluru (Rural) SP Mallikarjun Baldandi told The New Indian Express that the incident occurred due to a ‘miscommunication’ between the team from Karnataka Police and its counterparts in Kandhamal.

“Jigani police station had registered a case under the NDPS Act. During the course of the investigation, a team was sent to the Kandhamal district. They had managed to nab two drug peddlers while one managed to flee. The contraband belonged to those accused and not the constable of Karnataka Police,” said Baldandi.

The three others arrested along with Anand were identified as Shyam Kumar, Jayant Kumar Patra, and Naresh Pradhan. Kandhamal police said Shyam and Jayant were habitual drug smugglers while Naresh was a middleman.

As per official documents issued by Bengaluru police on October 26, Anand was part of a six-member team that comprised assistant sub-inspector Appaji, civil head constable Parveez Khan, civil police constables Chenna Basava, Gururaj and Deepu S. They were permitted to travel to Odisha in connection with a case registered with Jigani police station.

The Kandhamal SP said the team arrived in Odisha to nab an accused from the district. However, except for Anand, other members were camping in Berhampur. “The team was not deputed to make any seizure and even when Anand did it, it should have informed the local police and the court as required under legal procedure in such cases,” said Patra.

Kandhamal police said Anand was unable to clarify where he procured the ganja, a claim challenged by Bengaluru police. A case was registered against seven persons under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and four including Anand have been arrested, the local police said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR/BERHAMPUR: In a curious turn of events, a constable of the Bengaluru police district was arrested by Kandhamal police on charges of smuggling cannabis when he was in the district to trail contraband suppliers over a case registered back in the southern state. Anand K, a civil head constable of Bengaluru police district (Rural), was held with three other persons from Sarangada police limits on November 1. From their possession, the police seized 17.5 kg of cannabis. On being questioned by police, Anand revealed he was a constable of Bengaluru police and part of a team that had arrived in Kandhamal district on special duty to investigate a case under the Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act. Kandhamal SP Suvendu Patra said Anand was with three others and had entered into a deal to procure ganja from Kandhamal. “Prima facie it appears he arrived under the cover of probing an NDPS case but his motive was to procure the contraband with the help of his associates and sell it in Karnataka at exorbitant prices,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, Bengaluru police said Anand was indeed investigating a case and was on trial of cannabis suppliers. Bengaluru (Rural) SP Mallikarjun Baldandi told The New Indian Express that the incident occurred due to a ‘miscommunication’ between the team from Karnataka Police and its counterparts in Kandhamal. “Jigani police station had registered a case under the NDPS Act. During the course of the investigation, a team was sent to the Kandhamal district. They had managed to nab two drug peddlers while one managed to flee. The contraband belonged to those accused and not the constable of Karnataka Police,” said Baldandi. The three others arrested along with Anand were identified as Shyam Kumar, Jayant Kumar Patra, and Naresh Pradhan. Kandhamal police said Shyam and Jayant were habitual drug smugglers while Naresh was a middleman. As per official documents issued by Bengaluru police on October 26, Anand was part of a six-member team that comprised assistant sub-inspector Appaji, civil head constable Parveez Khan, civil police constables Chenna Basava, Gururaj and Deepu S. They were permitted to travel to Odisha in connection with a case registered with Jigani police station. The Kandhamal SP said the team arrived in Odisha to nab an accused from the district. However, except for Anand, other members were camping in Berhampur. “The team was not deputed to make any seizure and even when Anand did it, it should have informed the local police and the court as required under legal procedure in such cases,” said Patra. Kandhamal police said Anand was unable to clarify where he procured the ganja, a claim challenged by Bengaluru police. A case was registered against seven persons under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and four including Anand have been arrested, the local police said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp