OPTCL’s grid sub-station project faces local protest

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Employees of a contract agency engaged by Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (OPTCL) could not commence work at the construction site of a proposed mega grid sub-station project in Tirtol’s Ibrisingh village due to stiff opposition from locals on Friday.

Alleging that their demands were yet to be fulfilled by OPTCL, irate villagers restricted the agency workers from reaching the project site. Sangram Kishore Swain, a villager, said residents of Janabedua, Paikasahi, Gaudasahi, Sanilo, Ibrisingh, Bandhmundi, Atimati and Hajipur will be affected by the project. Besides, domestic animals will be deprived of grazing fields after the acquisition of land by OPTCL for the project.

“At the public hearing held two years back, we had demanded roads, drains, supply of water to farmland, and employment for local youths. However, our demands have been ignored by OPTCL. Hence, we will not allow any construction at the project site and continue our protest,” he added. Sources said OPTCL has identified nearly 54 acres of land in Ibrisingh panchayat to set up the mega grid sub-station at a cost of `800 crore.

A senior official of OPTCL admitted that the contracting agency employees could not start any construction work and had to return from the project site due to protests by villagers. “We will hold discussions with the local people and officials to expedite the project,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAGATSINGHPUR: Employees of a contract agency engaged by Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (OPTCL) could not commence work at the construction site of a proposed mega grid sub-station project in Tirtol’s Ibrisingh village due to stiff opposition from locals on Friday. Alleging that their demands were yet to be fulfilled by OPTCL, irate villagers restricted the agency workers from reaching the project site. Sangram Kishore Swain, a villager, said residents of Janabedua, Paikasahi, Gaudasahi, Sanilo, Ibrisingh, Bandhmundi, Atimati and Hajipur will be affected by the project. Besides, domestic animals will be deprived of grazing fields after the acquisition of land by OPTCL for the project. “At the public hearing held two years back, we had demanded roads, drains, supply of water to farmland, and employment for local youths. However, our demands have been ignored by OPTCL. Hence, we will not allow any construction at the project site and continue our protest,” he added. Sources said OPTCL has identified nearly 54 acres of land in Ibrisingh panchayat to set up the mega grid sub-station at a cost of `800 crore.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A senior official of OPTCL admitted that the contracting agency employees could not start any construction work and had to return from the project site due to protests by villagers. “We will hold discussions with the local people and officials to expedite the project,” he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp