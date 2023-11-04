Home States Odisha

'Parab festival' commences in Koraput

Tribal women performing during the inaugural ceremony of Parab festival | Express

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Parab, the month-long state-level tribal cultural festival, kicked off at Bhairab temple in the district’s Borigumma here on Friday.

As per the festival’s tradition, Koraput collector Abdaal M Akhtar, also president of the cultural council, along with several block representatives took out a torch rally from the temple after completion of rituals. Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka and MLAs Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Prabhu Jani, Padmini Dian were present.

The procession was carried out amidst dance and music performances by artists for about four kilometres after which a meeting was organised at the local Girls High School. The poster for the festival this year was also inaugurated by the dignitaries.

Akhtar said the festival helps boost the hidden talents of the tribal people and serves as an appropriate platform to showcase the culture and tradition of the region. He hoped the festival this year would be a successful one.

With the launch of the festival, various cultural and sports events in the panchayat, block, and district level will be organized throughout the district till November 24. From November 25 to 27, a state-level cultural festival will be organized in Koraput where over 2,000 artists from within and outside the state will perform. Besides, a five-day national-level Palishree Mela will be held in Koraput for the occasion. Over Rs 1 crore will be spent for the festival.

