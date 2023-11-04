Two city buses torched after fire broke out at depot near Jeypore bus stand

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Two city buses went up in flames after a fire broke out at a depot near the Jeypore bus stand here on Friday evening. Around 20 buses which were plying on different routes of the district by private operators were parked in the depot. These buses were out of service for the past two years due to a dispute between the administration and depot operator.

Fire officials rushed to the scene and tried to control the fire. "One bus was completely destroyed, while the other was partially burnt," said Jeypore fire officer Maheswar Pradhan. The firefighters managed to extinguish the flames within 40 minutes, with seven firemen engaged to douse the fire, he added.

The buses caught fire under mysterious circumstances. The exact cause is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway. Most of the buses were in a dilapidated condition as the vehicles had been left unattended for the past two years without a caretaker.

