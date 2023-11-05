BCI stays State Bar Council elections over unfair practice allegations

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Saturday stayed elections to the Odisha State Bar Council (OSBC) scheduled for Sunday based on a formal complaint alleging the use of unethical and unfair practices to influence its outcome. The 25 members elected to the OSBC were to elect from among them the chairman, vice chairman, and a representative to BCI. The filing of nominations was scheduled for Saturday.

BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra issued the stay order after it came to his attention that ‘cash payments, hotel bookings, inducements such as liquor, and other incentives have been utilized to manipulate the voting behavior of the eligible voters.’

“These actions not only cast a shadow over the credibility of Odisha State Bar Council but also tarnish the reputation of the legal profession and Bar Council of India as a whole. The gravity of the allegations and the need to maintain the integrity of the electoral process compel me to issue this order for the immediate stay of the Odisha State Bar Council elections,” Mishra said.

He said the stay is essential to facilitate a thorough and impartial inquiry into the allegations of unethical practices that have the potential to compromise the democratic and just nature of the electoral process. “The inquiry shall be conducted by a committee of three members, two from BCI and a former high court judge, who shall chair the committee, ensuring transparency, objectivity, and adherence to due process,” the BCI chairman specified in the order.

The investigation will be completed within a period of 30 days from the date of the order. A rescheduled date for OSBC elections will be announced following the conclusion of the inquiry. OSBC is the apex statutory body for the more than 180-odd bar associations affiliated to it in the state. The members of the bar associations elect 25 members to the council for a five-year term.

