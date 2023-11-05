Brain dead woman’s organs to save 6 lives in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a benevolent gesture, family members of a brain-dead woman on Saturday donated her multiple organs that could save the lives of six severely ill patients. AMRI Hospital facilitated the harvesting of organs that were donated to patients in different parts of the country.

Krishna Panda, the donor from Berhampur, was admitted to the hospital on November 1 in a comatose state after a road accident. Her relatives provided consent for the donation of organs after she was found to have severe traumatic brain injuries with little chance of revival.

AMRI medical superintendent Dr. Siddharth Mishra said the coordination process for multi-organ harvesting and donation started after the approval of the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO).

Two lungs, as many kidneys, and a liver were harvested from the woman. The heart could not be retrieved due to some issues. This is the second such case where multiple vital organs were harvested from a single donor in Odisha, he said.

The organs were transported to recipients in various parts of the country. While the lungs were transported to Chennai, the liver was sent to Kolkata. The kidneys were sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

Group medical director and unit head of AMRI Bhubaneswar Dr. Rohit Jaswal said the Commissioner of Police helped the teams create the green corridor for smooth and quick transport of the harvested organs.

