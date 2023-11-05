Home States Odisha

CM launches ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ in Malkangiri

Published: 05th November 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ scheme for Malkangiri district through a virtual ceremony, witnessed by thousands at all seven blocks.

A substantial Rs 55.50 crore for 1,430 projects spanning all seven blocks and panchayats within the district was also approved during the event. Each panchayat will receive Rs 50 lakh to facilitate development initiatives such as roads, bridges, colleges, and temples.

In a gathering at the DNK Ground, Patnaik led the virtual launch, accompanied by collector Vishal Singh and other officials, alongside thousands of residents and self-help group (SHG) members. Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi, Malkangiri BDO Pravati Jhodia, and various district-level authorities also graced the event.

Patnaik emphasized that the program is poised to catalyze transformative development, stating, “This initiative will be the nucleus of progress, giving the state a renewed identity. The new Odisha will be sculpted from our rich cultural heritage and will soar to new heights in the realm of modern scientific knowledge.” At the virtual launch,  5T and Nabin Odisha chairman VK. Pandian also spoke on the importance of the ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha’ scheme.

TAGS
Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha scheme Naveen Patnaik Malkangiri

