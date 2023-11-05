ISHBT calls for collective action to address blood disorders in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Society of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (ISHBT) on Saturday released its Bhubaneswar Manifesto-2023, a first-of-its-kind document, that seeks collective action to focus on pressing issues and concerns of hematologists in the country.

India has a high prevalence of blood disorders, with millions of people affected by various conditions like anaemia, hemoglobinopathies such as thalassemia, sickle cell disease, blood cancer, and bleeding disorders.

“This is due to limited access to healthcare, cultural practices, nutritional deficiencies, malaria, and hemoglobinopathies. The elderly, too, grapple with anaemia, with rates ranging from 30 per cent to a staggering 96 per cent,” stated the manifesto.

The country has a high prevalence of thalassemia major, witnessing 10,000-15,000 affected births annually. It is also home to the world’s largest population of thalassemia major children, ranging from one to 1.5 lakh, alongside approximately 42 million carriers of the beta thalassemia trait. As far as sickle cell disease is concerned, it affects various communities especially tribal populations in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and the North East, with carrier frequencies spanning from one per cent to 35 per cent.

Similarly, blood cancers account for 8.2 per cent of all cancer cases with an incidence rate at 5.5 cases per one lakh population annually. This translates to a whopping 80,000 new blood cancer cases detected every year. Presenting the Bhubaneswar manifesto, the organising secretary of Haematocon-2023 Prof RK Jena said there is an absolute lack of awareness about blood disorders which leads to delayed diagnosis and treatment.

“Rural areas bear the brunt due to inadequate medical facilities and trained manpower. Stigma is a major challenge in seeking appropriate care. The management of chronic blood disorders takes a heavy financial toll on families,” observed Prof Jena.

The Bhubaneswar manifesto calls for the engagement of ISHBT in the formulation of policies and programs of different ministries relating to blood diseases, the opening of a clinical haematology department in every state, and the establishment of a haematology departments independent from oncology in all new AIIMS.

The manifesto was released by ISHBT president Prof Shanaz Khodaiji, past president Prof HP Pati, president (elect) Prof PK Sashidharan, honourary secretary Prof TK Dolai and renowned haematologist Prof MB Agarwal. Adjunct professor at National Law University, Odisha Augustine Velianth, resident editor of The New Indian Express Siba Mohanty, and haematologists Prof Pradip Mitra and Prof DK Mishra also spoke.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Society of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (ISHBT) on Saturday released its Bhubaneswar Manifesto-2023, a first-of-its-kind document, that seeks collective action to focus on pressing issues and concerns of hematologists in the country. India has a high prevalence of blood disorders, with millions of people affected by various conditions like anaemia, hemoglobinopathies such as thalassemia, sickle cell disease, blood cancer, and bleeding disorders. “This is due to limited access to healthcare, cultural practices, nutritional deficiencies, malaria, and hemoglobinopathies. The elderly, too, grapple with anaemia, with rates ranging from 30 per cent to a staggering 96 per cent,” stated the manifesto.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The country has a high prevalence of thalassemia major, witnessing 10,000-15,000 affected births annually. It is also home to the world’s largest population of thalassemia major children, ranging from one to 1.5 lakh, alongside approximately 42 million carriers of the beta thalassemia trait. As far as sickle cell disease is concerned, it affects various communities especially tribal populations in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and the North East, with carrier frequencies spanning from one per cent to 35 per cent. Similarly, blood cancers account for 8.2 per cent of all cancer cases with an incidence rate at 5.5 cases per one lakh population annually. This translates to a whopping 80,000 new blood cancer cases detected every year. Presenting the Bhubaneswar manifesto, the organising secretary of Haematocon-2023 Prof RK Jena said there is an absolute lack of awareness about blood disorders which leads to delayed diagnosis and treatment. “Rural areas bear the brunt due to inadequate medical facilities and trained manpower. Stigma is a major challenge in seeking appropriate care. The management of chronic blood disorders takes a heavy financial toll on families,” observed Prof Jena. The Bhubaneswar manifesto calls for the engagement of ISHBT in the formulation of policies and programs of different ministries relating to blood diseases, the opening of a clinical haematology department in every state, and the establishment of a haematology departments independent from oncology in all new AIIMS. The manifesto was released by ISHBT president Prof Shanaz Khodaiji, past president Prof HP Pati, president (elect) Prof PK Sashidharan, honourary secretary Prof TK Dolai and renowned haematologist Prof MB Agarwal. Adjunct professor at National Law University, Odisha Augustine Velianth, resident editor of The New Indian Express Siba Mohanty, and haematologists Prof Pradip Mitra and Prof DK Mishra also spoke. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp