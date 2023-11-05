Odisha society signs MoUs with AP, Bihar firms for maize marketing

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS), an independent society under Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department, on Saturday signed two MoUs with Vijayanagar Biotech of Andhra Pradesh and DeHaat of Patna, Bihar, for marketing of maize produced by farmers of Nabarangpur.

The MoU offers farmers of the district, through farmers' producer organizations (FPOs), the opportunity to market their maize to prominent organizations at a remunerative rate. Moreover, collection, storage, quality control, and transportation of harvested maize will also be ensured, said ORMAS chief executive officer Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar after signing the agreement.

She said ORMAS plays a vital role in facilitating the production, procurement and marketing of maize through 14 women-led FPOs and one consortium of FPOs out of which 12 have already been registered. Seven agri-malls and one producer enterprise in Nabarangpur district have been set up under the state sector scheme ‘Implementation support to ORMAS’.

The MoU was signed by ORMAS CEO in the presence of principal secretary of Panchayati Raj Sushil Kumar Lohani and Nabarangpur collector Kamal Lochan Mishra during the buyer-seller meet under Mukhyamantri Maka Mission held at the State Institute of Rural Development (SIRD) campus here.

