Pratibha Patnaik Award for Sai International School chairperson Silpi Sahoo

BHUBANESWAR: Sai International School chairperson Silpi Sahoo was conferred the prestigious Pratibha Patnaik Woman Achiever Award by the Capital Foundation Society in New Delhi on Saturday. Sahoo received the award from Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud in the presence of Justice AK Patnaik, chairman of the Capital Foundation.

The award recognizes her profound contributions to transformative education and remarkable achievements in school administration and management. Organised as part of the Capital Foundation Annual Lecture and Awards 2023, the award ceremony celebrated the 109th birth anniversary of Justice VR Krishna Iyer.

“I feel honoured to be the recipient of this prestigious award from the Capital Foundation Society. This recognition underscores the transformative power of innovative learning pedagogies in shaping the future of our nation. I am resolutely committed to advancing the realm of education, striving to be a catalyst for the progress and upliftment of our society, and the country at large,” Sahoo said.

Similarly, noted physician Prof CBK Mohanty was conferred the Justice AK Patnaik award at the function. Mohanty, a Cuttack-based renowned specialist in Medicine and former Director of Medical Education and Training is at present the vice chancellor of Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhubaneswar.

