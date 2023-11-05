Home States Odisha

Unable to get help, two-year-old child dies of illness in Odisha

The mother and son were travelling in a private bus to their village Bataduma when Bhima’s health started failing with his body temperature soaring.

Published: 05th November 2023 09:28 AM

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a heart-wrenching incident, a two-year-old child lost his life on Friday night as he could not be taken to the hospital on time allegedly due to the neglect of the crew of the bus in which he and his mother were travelling, in Mayurbhanj district.

The child Bhima Murmu’s grieving mother, Jasami Murmu (35), hails from Bataduma village, located in the Bijatala block of the district.

The mother and son were travelling in a private bus to their village Bataduma when Bhima’s health started failing with his body temperature soaring. Fearing for her son’s life, Jasami requested the conductor to divert the bus to the nearest hospital. However, neither the conductor nor the driver, or even any passengers, reportedly displayed any sympathy.

As the woman kept requesting, the conductor allegedly forced them off the bus near Baisinga, instead of taking them to a nearby hospital. Fortunately, some compassionate locals noticed the distressed mother and child and rushed to their aid. They shifted the mother and child to nearby Baisinga Hospital. However, the doctor examined the child and declared him dead.

