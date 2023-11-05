Home States Odisha

Vegetable vendors’ face-off with CMC squad at Chhatra Bazaar in Odisha

CMC deputy commissioner Ajay Mohanty said around 30 to 40 vegetable vendors sell vegetables on the roadside at Chhatra Bazaar.

Published: 05th November 2023

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Tension prevailed at Chhatra Bazaar, the biggest vegetable and fruit wholesale market of the state on Saturday after the enforcement squad of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) launched an enforcement drive to evict vendors selling vegetables from verandas in the market.

The vegetable vendors protested when the enforcement squad took away their stock and it led to a face-off between both sides. “We were vending vegetables on the verandas of godown when the enforcement squad came and asked why we were doing business there. Members of the squad also forcibly took away our vegetables and other articles,” rued a vendor.

Another vendor Sridhar Pattayat said, “Chhatra Bazaar is a 1,000-year-old market. Even our ancestors eked out a living by selling vegetables on the roadside”. He said the administration has come up with an urban haat in Malgodown to replace the Chhatra Bazaar vegetable market. But few vendors are willing to be relocated to the new spot.

“Our market can never be relocated. We do not want the facilities provided at urban haat and will not shift our business there,” said another vegetable vendor. The vendors vented their ire at the urban haat later by damaging a hoarding. The vendors at Urban haat had to stop their business for over an hour as a result of the protest.

CMC deputy commissioner Ajay Mohanty said around 30 to 40 vegetable vendors sell vegetables on the roadside at Chhatra Bazaar. 

“As roadside vending in Chhatra Bazaar has been banned, we carried out the enforcement drive. We asked them to shift their business to the urban haat but they protested compelling us to take away their vegetables which were later returned to them,” said Mohanty adding the enforcement against roadside vending at Chhatra Bazaar would continue in the coming days.

