Home States Odisha

Forest dept in Odisha to plant 19 lakh palm trees

Sources said the drive will be carried out at 4,479 notified forest blocks spread over 39,671 sq km of boundary lines across all territorial and wildlife divisions.

Published: 06th November 2023 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2023 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

A man taps toddy from atop a palm tree

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Forest, Environment and Climate Change department will plant 19 lakh palm trees to check lightning strikes and resultant fatalties in the state.A decision in this regard was taken during a meeting of divisional forest officers (DFOs).  “Since palm tree has been found to be a good natural lightning arrester, the government has decided to plant it in a large scale,” said PCCF and HoFF Debidutta Biswal.

He said the plantation exercise, as decided by the department, will be taken from the beginning of next monsoon in 2024. The trees will be planted in all forest blocks of the state for which Rs 7.6 crore will be provided by the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA).

Sources said the drive will be carried out at 4,479 notified forest blocks spread over 39,671 sq km of boundary lines across all territorial and wildlife divisions. The total number of boundary pillars in the forest blocks comes to around 4.80 lakh and four palm trees will be planted near each pillar.

Apart from curbing lightning deaths, forest officials said the drive will also help in generating fodder for wild animals, especially elephants in the forests.Forest officials said the Agriculture department will also carry out plantation of palm trees in vulnerable villages.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Forest Department Palm trees Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp