Foundation stone laid for cattle rearing centre 

Published: 06th November 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2023 08:24 AM

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain laid the foundation stone of a cattle rearing centre at Raghunathpur in Baripada town of Mayurbhanj district on Sunday.

He said the cattle rearing centre will come up over 2.16 acre of land. The Urban Development Department has sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore for the project. If more funds are required, the Fisheries department will provide it.

Swain also reviewed various ongoing development projects in the district. Among others, School and Mass Education Minister Sudam Marandi, Moroda MLA Rajkishore Das, former legislator Sananda Marandi, chairperson of Baripada municipality Krushnananda Mohanty and district officials were present.

