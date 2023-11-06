Girls sensitise society through ‘Kandhei Bibhaghar’

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In an effort to raise awareness about social issues and taboos, young girls of Baharana village under Balikuda block took an unusual initiative on Sunday. Instead of celebrating Kumar Purnima and Gajalakhsmi puja, they performed ‘Kandhei Bibhaghar’, a symbolic marriage ceremony to sensitise the society on issues like child marriage, female foeticide, rape, dowry, child labour, drugs , and environmental concerns.

The performace showcased marriage between a 12-year-old girl, Saswati Behera, dressed as the bride, and a 14-year-old girl, Sasmita Bhoi, playing the role of the groom. The rituals were conducted by another girl, Rajlaxmi Behera, who acted as a Brahmin. The event also featured a girl, Sharshanjali Behera, who played the role of the wife’s barber, and Anita Sahoo as the brother of the bride.

Though a marriage procession was held at the girl’s residence with bursting of firecrackers and dancing to the tune of the songs, the initiative underlined the importance of girls pursuing their dreams and not preferring early marriages under family or societal pressure.

Former panchayat samiti member Nilamani Behera praised the initiative, stating that these young girls used their own pocket money to raise awareness about these important issues by sending a powerful message to the society.

