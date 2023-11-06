Home States Odisha

Marathon for mental health

As per a report of the NCRB, around 1,64,000 people died by suicide in the country in 2021.

Published: 06th November 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Mental Health

Image used for illustrative purposes only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to create awareness on mental health and help people to identify signs and symptoms of suicides, Wissenaire, the annual techno-management fest of IIT-Bhubaneswar, and Manam Foundation organised ‘Miles for Minds Mental Health Awareness Marathon’ on Sunday.

Manam’s trustee member Somya Mahapatra said rising incidents of suicides has yet again brought to the fore the urgent need to focus on improving the mental health of people, including youngsters.

As per a report of the NCRB, around 1,64,000 people died by suicide in the country in 2021. This included 5,651 people from Odisha which is higher than the national average. The alarming statistics highlight the urgent need to pay close attention to the issue and take constructive steps to address it, said Mahapatra.
The marathon was held at IIT workshop complex near Janata Maidan here and flagged off by Wissenaire chairperson Dr Sayan Dey. During the event, prizes were handed over to the winners by RJ Smita.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mental health suicides NCRB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp