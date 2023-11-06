Home States Odisha

Mob vandalises police station in Odisha's Bargarh dist after ganja raid

However, in the evening, a group of mostly youths stormed the Ambhabhona police station and ransacked the place.

By Express News Service

BARGARH: A mob on Sunday evening ransacked the Ambabhona police station in Bargarh district following a raid conducted on a picnic party over alleged use of ganja. The group of at least 25-30 people went on a demolition-spree causing extensive damage to the police station.

According to sources on Sunday morning, Ambhabhona IIC received inputs from sources about use of ganja by a group of picnickers at Tamdei along the Mahanadi river under their police limits. A team reached the spot and conducted raids on the picnic party which had come from Sohela block in the district. Though the police didn’t find anything from the spot, an altercation ensued between the group and the police. The police then left the area.

However, in the evening, a group of mostly youths stormed the Ambhabhona police station and ransacked the place. The mob started with shattering the window panes and glass doors and later went inside the rooms vandalizing the furniture besides destroying documents and computer before fleeing the spot.

On getting information, Bargarh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), P Tripathy reached the spot and launched an investigation. While the CCTV footage are being verified to identify the miscreants, sources said, they were members of the picnic group, and supporters of a political leader of their area.SP Prahalad Sahai Meena was unavailable for comments.

