Odisha Forestry Sector Development Society selects 20 local products to support forest fringe communities

BHUBANESWAR: From Dhenkanal honey to Ghumsur (north) pickle and Sundargarh ragi mixture, the Odisha Forestry Sector Development Society (OFSDS) has identified 20 local products of community dwellers in forest fringe villages in different forest and wildlife divisions for their promotion.

Forest officials said SHGs, eco-development committees as well as common interest groups will be encouraged to take up production of the identified products in clusters for their promotion under phase-II of Odisha Forestry Sector Development Project (OFSDP). In a recently held state level conference, ‘Sameekshya - 2023’ where the innovations and best Practices under OFSDP-II were shared by the Forest department, officials said a total of 117 products of different forest divisions have been identified by OFSDS for their promotion. However, of them 20 projects are in focus at present and they will be promoted in clusters to facilitate the communities with better market linkage.

Other than Dhenkanal honey, Ghumsur (north) pickle and Sundargarh ragi mixture, products that are in the list of 20 include lemon grass oil of Jharsuguda, Mahua cake of Sambalpur, roasted moong dal of Sonepur, bamboo basket of Boudh, black gram from Ghumsur South and cow ghee of Athamallik.

ACS, Forest Satyabrata Sahu said livelihood promotion of forest fringe community is the key for effective conservation and management of forest resources. He suggested OFSDS to scale up such activities through convergence of various government schemes of different departments for the well-being of forest fringe dwelling communities.

PCCF (Projects) and OFSDS project director Meeta Biswal said under OFSDP phase-II, the primary objective is to achieve sustainable forest management along with ensuring long term livelihood security to the forest fringe dwelling communities in the targeted project area.

She said 1,211 identified Vana Surakhya Samitis (VSSs) of 12 Forest Divisions and 10 Eco-Development Committees (EDCs) in Badarama wildlife sanctuary under Bamra wildlife division of the state are actively engaged in forest protection and plantation activities along with livelihood promotion with interventions through convergence, income generating activities. PCCF and HoFF Debidutta Biswal also stressed community participation in forest management and measures for alternative livelihood in fringe villages at division level.

