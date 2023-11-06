Odisha: Four open spaces chosen on Mahanadi, Kathajodi bed for sale of crackers

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With just a few days left for Diwali, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has identified four open spaces on the sand bed of Mahanadi and Kathajodi rivers and recommended them to Commissionerate Police as sites for sale of firecrackers.

The four identified spaces are Kathajodi riverbed in front of Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT), Devigada, near Judicial Academy and Mahanadi riverbed in front of Mata Matha.Mayor Subhas Singh said the Orissa High Court has ordered not to set up firecracker stalls in residential and congested areas.

“We have identified four open spaces on the two riverbeds and recommended the same to the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Cuttack for giving permission to traders for setting up stalls,” he said.DCP Pinak Mishra said no fireworks shop would be allowed to be set up at the roadside, lanes, slums and close to residential areas.

“As per the direction of the Supreme Court, permission would be given for sale and use of green fireworks only. There will be no sale and use of firecrackers generating earsplitting sound beyond the prescribed limit i.e., 125 decibel. Sale and use of illegal and hazardous fireworks and crackers has also been banned,” Mishra said adding, any deviation of guidelines including clandestine sale would be dealt with strictly. Over 150 traders have applied for temporary licence for setting up stalls in the city.

