Home States Odisha

Odisha: Free insecticidal nets yet to be distributed, residents miffed

While 25 positive cases each were reported in July and August, around seven persons tested positive in September.

Published: 06th November 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

Malaria.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Resentment is brewing among residents of Rairangpur sub-division of Mayurbhanj district owing to the alleged non-distribution of insecticidal mosquito nets since the last three years.As per sources, the sub-division has reported around 57 cases of malaria from July to September this year. While 25 positive cases each were reported in July and August, around seven persons tested positive in September.

Meanwhile, people of Rairangpur NAC said free distribution of mosquito nets is one of the flagship programmes of the state government but they are being deprived of the same since 2020. They alleged that Forest and Health department had jointly undertaken distribution of long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLIN) in the fringe areas of Similipal Tiger Reserve but even that has been stopped since the last three years.

A senior health official of Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital said they have urged higher authorities to provide the insecticidal mosquito nets. “Once received, we will commence distribution of the nets to the people,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
insecticidal mosquito nets Odisha Malaria

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp