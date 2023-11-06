Odisha: Free insecticidal nets yet to be distributed, residents miffed

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Resentment is brewing among residents of Rairangpur sub-division of Mayurbhanj district owing to the alleged non-distribution of insecticidal mosquito nets since the last three years.As per sources, the sub-division has reported around 57 cases of malaria from July to September this year. While 25 positive cases each were reported in July and August, around seven persons tested positive in September.

Meanwhile, people of Rairangpur NAC said free distribution of mosquito nets is one of the flagship programmes of the state government but they are being deprived of the same since 2020. They alleged that Forest and Health department had jointly undertaken distribution of long-lasting insecticidal nets (LLIN) in the fringe areas of Similipal Tiger Reserve but even that has been stopped since the last three years.

A senior health official of Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital said they have urged higher authorities to provide the insecticidal mosquito nets. “Once received, we will commence distribution of the nets to the people,” he added.

