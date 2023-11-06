Odisha: 'Spurned' youth slaps, bites girl student on her cheek on college campus 

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Police on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old youth for allegedly biting a college girl on her cheek in Paradip College.

The accused was identified as Sunil Kumar Sahoo of Pitambarpur within Paradip Lock police limits. The 17-year-old victim is a Plus Two student.

Sources said students of the Plus Two stream in Paradip College appeared their internal class examination on Saturday. After the exam, some girls were standing on the college campus. Suddenly, Sahoo tried to enter the campus in a car. When the college gatekeeper stopped him, he parked his car outside and ran inside without paying any heed to the gatekeeper’s warnings.

The accused reached the place where the girls were standing. He slapped the victim and bit her on the cheek. When other students tried to intervene, Sahoo reportedly threatened them before leaving the campus.

The matter was immediately informed to college principal Sasmita Satpathy. Subsequently, an FIR with the principal’s signature was lodged in Paradip Model police station. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the accused on Sunday.

It is believed that the incident was a fallout of unrequited love. The girl was attacked over a one-sided love affair. IIC of Paradip Lock police station Suchitra B Das said the accused was produced in court. Investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the attack on the college girl.

