Odisha: Youth critical after being shot at by miscreants

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a shocking incident, unidentified miscreants shot at one Irfan Raza (25) within Bisra police limits of Rourkela police district (RPD) in Sundargarh district on Saturday morning. Raza who received one bullet injury in the chest is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

While the exact reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, personal enmity is suspected to be the reason. Reports said Raza belonging to Bisra block headquarters was alone at a secluded place at around 8.30 am when two persons reportedly opened fire on him.

Sources said some anti-social youths of Nala Road at Rourkela had a quarrel with Raza on Friday night at Bisra. However, the victim’s mother Nusrat Jahan said his son works as a poultry van driver and she does not have any knowledge about anyone having enmity with him.

Zone III deputy SP (DSP) AK Pradhan said the injured person has said that he could not see the face of the attackers. He also said he neither had enmity with anyone nor did he have any criminal antecedent. “The people who had raked up a fight with the victim have been identified and would be questioned for their possible involvement in the murderous attack,” the DSP stated.

Meanwhile, crimes involving firearms are on the rise in recent time. Four miscreants with firearms on Thursday looted Rs 30,000 from a Grahak Seva Kendra (GSK) at Majhipada of Rajgangpur police limits in broad daylight, while on Wednesday, the miscreants looted Rs 2.10 lakh from another GSK of Kutra police limits. After Thursday incident Rajgangpur police chased the miscreants and reportedly managed to nab one and seized two unnumbered motor-bikes abandoned by the miscreants.

Series of recent attacks

On October 17, proprietor of a GSK in Kutra police limits BC Minz had suffered bullet injuries on both legs after miscreants opened fire at him when he resisted loot attempt

On October 18, a businessman’s SUV was attacked by miscreants for loot attempt at Patasahi area of K Balang police limits and one of the miscreants reportedly fired one shot at the speeding SUV

In April a rural trader Pravat Naik (47) was shot dead by miscreants and Rs 9 lakh looted from him in Lefripada area of SPD

In February, a roadside Dhaba owner was killed and his acquaintance also received gunshot injuries after unidentified miscreants opened fire at them near Malda under Koida police limits of RPD

