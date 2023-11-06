Salandi-Nalia Sanskar Yojana: NHRC directs personal appearance of officials

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued summons to the additional chief secretary of Water Resource department and Bhadrak collector for personal appearance along with action taken report and status of payment of compensation to the victims of Salandi-Nalia Sanskar Yojana.

The apex human rights panel has directed the officials to appear before it on December 7 with reports citing reasons for delay in justice to the victims.

In 2007, the state government had taken up the project at a cost of Rs 99.14 crore to control flood and provide irrigation facilities in Bhadrak district.

A year later, another project - Reba-Kapali Sanskar Yojana was initiated with a budget provision of around Rs 50 crore to clear congestion in the rivulets.

Rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy had moved NHRC seeking justice for a senior citizen Kartik Chandra Mahakud of Nayapatana village who lost his land for the project but was not compensated.

Alleging the victim is running from pillar to post to get the compensation/benefits which have been given to similarly displaced people, the petitioner had requested the panel to ensure due compensation. “Though the project was completed in 2008-09, some of the land losers and homeless due to execution of the project are yet to get their legal remedies,” the petition added.

The rights panel had earlier directed the state to pay compensation and submit a compliance report. But the superintendent engineer of Salandi canal division in his report in August had informed that payment of compensation is not possible due to none receipt of funds from the government.Taking a serious view of the casual approach of authorities, the Commission has directed the authorities for personal appearance if the reports sought do not reach by November 30.

