The eight-day-long Gajalaxmi Puja celebrations conclude in Odisha's Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The eight-day-long celebration of Gajalaxmi Puja in Kendrapara concluded with immersion of idols on Sunday.The traditional procession for immersion of at least 68 idols of Goddess Laxmi was held in Kendrapara town with hundreds of devotees participating in it. The colourful procession covered four km from Tinimuhani chowk to Santa Sahi.

The ‘melan’ or get-together of the idols was held at old bus stand before the procession proceeded to Gobari river ghat for immersion. During the procession, locals exhibited traditional games like mock bamboo fights locally called ‘Bagudi’.

Kendrapara SP Sandeep Sampat Madkar said elaborate security arrangements were put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the immersion ceremony. At least 35 platoons of police were deployed to prevent any law and order situation.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KENDRAPARA: The eight-day-long celebration of Gajalaxmi Puja in Kendrapara concluded with immersion of idols on Sunday.The traditional procession for immersion of at least 68 idols of Goddess Laxmi was held in Kendrapara town with hundreds of devotees participating in it. The colourful procession covered four km from Tinimuhani chowk to Santa Sahi. The ‘melan’ or get-together of the idols was held at old bus stand before the procession proceeded to Gobari river ghat for immersion. During the procession, locals exhibited traditional games like mock bamboo fights locally called ‘Bagudi’. Kendrapara SP Sandeep Sampat Madkar said elaborate security arrangements were put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the immersion ceremony. At least 35 platoons of police were deployed to prevent any law and order situation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp