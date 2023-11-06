Home States Odisha

The eight-day-long Gajalaxmi Puja celebrations conclude in Odisha's Kendrapara

Kendrapara SP Sandeep Sampat Madkar said elaborate security arrangements were put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the immersion ceremony.

Published: 06th November 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Gajalaxmi Puja in Kendrapara

Devotees participate in traditional games during the immersion procession. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The eight-day-long celebration of Gajalaxmi Puja in Kendrapara concluded with immersion of idols on Sunday.The traditional procession for immersion of at least 68 idols of Goddess Laxmi was held in Kendrapara town with hundreds of devotees participating in it. The colourful procession covered four km from Tinimuhani chowk to Santa Sahi.

The ‘melan’ or get-together of the idols was held at old bus stand before the procession proceeded to Gobari river ghat for immersion. During the procession, locals exhibited traditional games like mock bamboo fights locally called ‘Bagudi’.

Kendrapara SP Sandeep Sampat Madkar said elaborate security arrangements were put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the immersion ceremony. At least 35 platoons of police were deployed to prevent any law and order situation.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gajalaxmi Puja Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp