Centre’s nod eludes ordinance for better management of Lingaraj temple

BHUBANESWAR: Three years after the state government approved an ordinance for better management of Lingaraj temple, it is yet to get the Centre’s nod. The ordinance has become the need of the hour as the temple witnesses frequent tussles between servitor groups and disruption of rituals despite the Orissa High Court’s directions against it.

At present, the 11th century shrine is governed by Odisha Hindu Religious Endowment Act, 1951 and the draft Lingaraj Temple Act is aimed at helping in better execution of rituals. Officials of the Law department, who held a meeting in this regard recently, said the ordinance is in the concurrent list now. They are currently preparing answers to the four queries raised again by the Centre over the ordinance being in conflict with the existing Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958 (AMASR Act).

The officials added the four queries by the Centre deal with lease or sale of movable or immovable property of Lingaraj temple, giving powers to the proposed temple management committee to undertake repairs of the Centrally protected monument, setting up of shops inside and outside the temple and conferring power to a managing committee to administer the temple which is already under AMASR Act.

The ordinance was passed by the state cabinet on December 15, 2020 and sent to Governor. “The Governor of Odisha had sent the ordinance to the President of India for promulgation who then forwarded it to the Home Ministry. The Home Ministry then referred it to the Culture Ministry which has been raising questions,” said an official of the Law department.

The ministry in the past had raised several questions on it and the department had sent its replies. “We are discussing the matter and will place our answers to the four queries before the state government to take a final call before it is sent to the Home Ministry,” said the official. The Lingaraj ordinance is in line with Sri Jagannath Temple Act.

Meanwhile, servitors of the temple said once the ordinance is promulgated, it will bring clarity into their land and ritualistic rights. “Along with the Ekamra project, the state government should also ensure the ordinance is approved so that along with development of the shrine, its administration is also streamlined,” said Pujapanda servitor Biranchi Narayan Pati.

