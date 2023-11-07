Home States Odisha

Excise ASI dismissed for nexus with bootleggers

Khatua was earlier suspended from service for consuming alcohol with  bootleggers at an IMFL on-shop and a departmental inquiry into the matter is on. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Excise department dismissed an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from service over his alleged nexus with bootleggers. The department had been monitoring the activities of ASI, Niranjan Khatua, posted in Cuttack, after receiving allegations of his links with illegal liquor traders. Khatua was earlier suspended from service for consuming alcohol with  bootleggers at an IMFL on-shop and a departmental inquiry into the matter is on. 

“Khatua was receiving illegal gratification from the bootleggers. He was sharing information like planned raids of the department,” said an excise officer. The dismissed ASI’s father was earlier arrested for illegally selling foreign liquor. Instead of performing his duties which include curbing illicit liquor trade, there was ample evidence against Khatua like protecting illegal liquor traders and being hand-in-glove with them, the officer said. 

In the last five months, the department has dismissed five personnel for their involvement in various illegal activities. The process of dismissing/removing corrupt excise personnel will continue in the coming days.

